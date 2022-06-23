BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman from Sarasota is facing charges after police say she brought a gun and ammo into an emergency room.

Officers with the Bradenton Police Department responded to the call at Blake Hospital Wednesday morning.

Investigators say staff at the hospital noticed Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman, 37, loading a gun in her purse.

Security cameras in the emergency room captured a hospital security guard approaching Chapman who was having a brief conversation and holding the gun.

BPD officers arrived, surrounded the 37-year-old and seized a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun, a semi-automatic weapon with an incorporated laser.

Inside Chapman’s purse, police say they found one high capacity (50 round) drum-style magazine with 36 loaded rounds; two magazines containing a total of 13 loaded rounds; and 14 loose rounds.

Investigators say Chapman told officers she wasn’t doing anything wrong.

She’s charged with introducing a firearm into a hospital and possession of a concealed weapon without a concealed weapon permit. Both are felonies.

As of Thursday morning, Chapman was being held at the Manatee County Jail.

Any individual with information about this case can contact Detective Jeff Beckley, 941-932-9356.