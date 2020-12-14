Winter break meals available for Manatee County students

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students in Manatee County can eat free during winter break this year.

The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services Department is providing children free meals to students 18 or younger. Kids will receive breakfast, lunch and dinner for each day of the week they are picking up.

Meals can be picked up Dec. 21 (the date includes meals for Dec. 21 through Dec. 27) and Dec. 28 (this date includes meals for Dec. 28 through Jan. 5).

Meals can be picked up from the following nine locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days:

Ballard Elementary

Buffalo Creek Middle

Daughtrey Elementary

Haile Middle

Lee Middle

Lincoln Memorial Academy

Manatee Elementary

Myakka Elementary

Samoset Elementary

Meals need to be ordered by Dec. 17 by going online. Drive-ups and walk-ups are welcome.