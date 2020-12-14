Winter break meals available for Manatee County students

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students in Manatee County can eat free during winter break this year.
The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services Department is providing children free meals to students 18 or younger. Kids will receive breakfast, lunch and dinner for each day of the week they are picking up.
RELATED: Hillsborough Public Schools offering winter break meal bags
Meals can be picked up Dec. 21 (the date includes meals for Dec. 21 through Dec. 27) and Dec. 28 (this date includes meals for Dec. 28 through Jan. 5).
Meals can be picked up from the following nine locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days:
- Ballard Elementary
- Buffalo Creek Middle
- Daughtrey Elementary
- Haile Middle
- Lee Middle
- Lincoln Memorial Academy
- Manatee Elementary
- Myakka Elementary
- Samoset Elementary
Meals need to be ordered by Dec. 17 by going online. Drive-ups and walk-ups are welcome.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,452 new cases, deaths surpass 20,000 statwide
- Santa tests positive for COVID-19 after contact with dozens of children in Georgia
- USF to allow limited number of fans for basketball season
- 2-year-old boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes, police say
- Child abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes