MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 42-year-old woman whose family hasn’t heard from her in nearly two months.

According to the sheriff’s office, Laura Anna Dangiolillo, 42, who goes by Laura Doughty, is homeless and last used resources at a Manatee County Salvation Army on Oct. 13, 2023.

Laura is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and could be anywhere in Sarasota County, deputies said. She does not have a cellphone or a driver’s license.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.