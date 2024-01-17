MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A panther was recently spotted on the prowl at a preserve in Manatee County this week.

On Tuesday, the county posted a video on Facebook showing the slow-moving panther making his way into some bushes at Duette Preserve. The post said a Manatee County Ranger named Jerry sent the footage of the male panther.

Male panthers are known to explore a “broader territory,” spanning over 200,00 acres, compared to females, the county said in its post.

According to the county, Duette Preserve, which has over 22,000 acres, has become “a frequent sighting location” for the male panthers as they seek out females and additional resources.

“What a fantastic illustration of the success of Manatee County preserves!” the county wrote.