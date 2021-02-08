WATCH: Navy mom surprises daughter at school after 10-month deployment

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A little girl in Bradenton got a big surprise on Monday when her mother — who has been deployed for the past 10 months— showed up at her school.

U.S. Navy Chief Yeoman Diana Martin was deployed in April 2019 and served aboard the USS Ralph Johnson.

YNC Martin was hiding inside a school office when her daughter’s Kindergarten class was walking past from Physical Education. It was an emotional moment for their family, along with a small group of school administrators and teachers.

YNC Martin says that she’s thankful to be able to make the trip to Bradenton, despite travel restrictions due to COVID. She expects to be home for about six months before returning to Everett, Washington.

It has been about a year-and-a-half since the family was together face-to-face, but they are able to video chat when internet is available to Martin.

Martin’s young daughter is currently being taken care of by Martin’s mother.