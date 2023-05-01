MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A father and his young son vacationing at Anna Maria Island were rescued after the pair were swept out by powerful rip currents.

Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows the man and a young boy being helped onto a boat by marine deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the rescue serves as a “reminder to use caution and look for posted signage regarding rip currents.”

“If you do become caught in a rip current, you should remain calm and try to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current and then alert someone if help is needed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Exports say if you’re caught in a rip current, try to relax. Swimmers should try to tread water and call or wave for assistance.

If there is no one around to help, swim parallel to the shore until you exit the current, then swim directly toward the shore.