WATCH: Man fleeing deputies drives into pond at Manatee golf course

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Aerial police chase video shows the moments a 42-year-old man crashed his car into a golf course pond early Thursday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver, William Ballard, 42, was spotted driving a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road without headlights Thursday, around 1 a.m. When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the truck fled.

The MCSO’s Aviation Unit responded and followed the truck as it ran through a fence at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course, then drove into a shallow pond.

Deputies said Ballard then got out of the truck and waded through the water into a patch of brush and trees nearby. Authorities said the Aviation Unit managed to keep Ballard in sight with the use of a thermal imaging camera.

“Ballard said he was fleeing because he thought he had a warrant for his arrest,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “He did not have an active warrant.”

Deputies said Ballard was driving with a suspended license. He now faces felony charges including fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer at high speed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss