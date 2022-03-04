WATCH: Man fleeing deputies drives into pond at Manatee golf course

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Aerial police chase video shows the moments a 42-year-old man crashed his car into a golf course pond early Thursday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver, William Ballard, 42, was spotted driving a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road without headlights Thursday, around 1 a.m. When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the truck fled.

The MCSO’s Aviation Unit responded and followed the truck as it ran through a fence at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course, then drove into a shallow pond.

Deputies said Ballard then got out of the truck and waded through the water into a patch of brush and trees nearby. Authorities said the Aviation Unit managed to keep Ballard in sight with the use of a thermal imaging camera.

“Ballard said he was fleeing because he thought he had a warrant for his arrest,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “He did not have an active warrant.”

Deputies said Ballard was driving with a suspended license. He now faces felony charges including fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer at high speed.