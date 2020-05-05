WATCH LIVE: Manatee County commissioners disuss reopening businesses at today’s meeting

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners is meeting online Tuesday morning to discuss a number of issues related to the coronaviurs pandemic.

On the agenda will be the county’s plans to reopen businesses and to help them recover.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. and can be viewed in the video player above.

