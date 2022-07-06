TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a man’s death after he was killed in an “industrial accident” Tuesday evening.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that Waste Pro employee Leroy Firestone, 58, was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck.

Firestone was standing on a ladder when the “hydraulic blade/door” on the side of the truck closed on his head, according to the sheriff’s office.

The worker died at the scene, deputies said.

Manatee County detectives interviewed the man’s coworkers and found that there was a miscommunication between Firestone and another employee while he was performing maintenance.

The sheriff’s office said the death appears to be accidental, based on the evidence. However, the investigation is still underway.