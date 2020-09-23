Search underway for suspect who shot Walmart store manager in the leg in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at Walmart following an attempted robbery.

Deputies say it happened at the Walmart on State Road 64 East in Bradenton just before 10 p.m. when armed suspect attempted to rob the store, and shot a store manager in the leg.

A search for a suspect is underway however, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a description of a suspect.

Deputies say the store manager is in stable condition and no one else was injured.