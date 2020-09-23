Search underway for suspect who shot Walmart store manager in the leg in Bradenton

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at Walmart following an attempted robbery.

Deputies say it happened at the Walmart on State Road 64 East in Bradenton just before 10 p.m. when armed suspect attempted to rob the store, and shot a store manager in the leg.

A search for a suspect is underway however, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a description of a suspect.

Deputies say the store manager is in stable condition and no one else was injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss