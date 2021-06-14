Vulnerable woman goes missing in Manatee County after driving away in caregiver’s car, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday night.

Natalia Sushinskaya, who suffers from schizophrenia and other ailments, disappeared Sunday after driving away from The Seafood Shack Marina, Bar & Grill on 4110 127th Street West, authorities said.

Authorities said Sushinskaya had been waiting in a car while her caregiver was inside the restaurant. At some point, she hopped in the driver’s seat and took off.

The vehicle is a 2019 Nissan Sentra with the Indiana tag FP76554. Sushinskaya is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. Before she disappeared, she was wearing a black shirt with white dots.

Investigators say Sushinskaya has vision problems and does not know the area.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call 911 or (941) 747-3011.