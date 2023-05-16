MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) — In a post on social media Tuesday, the Florida Strawberry Festival shared a beloved employee of the festival had passed away.

Randy Scott was known as the voice of the festival.

“Mr. Randy’s dedication to our 11-day event was immeasurable. From singing the National Anthem each morning to serenading us with Happy Trails each night, Mr. Randy’s song will forever be missed. He was a beloved employee of the Festival, where his time and talents were always put to great use,” the post said.

Scott, his wife Jill and Jill’s sister were victims of a tragic car crash in Manatee County Monday afternoon.

Randy and Jill Scott. (Source: Kyle Robinson)

Troopers investigating the deadly crash say a dump truck driver heading around a curve on County Road 675 entered the shoulder and overcorrected, sending the large vehicle into a head-on collision with an SUV driven by 71-year-old Scott. He and both passengers died at the scene.

All three victims were from Plant City.

“The Scotts were true servants whose reach extended far behind the Festival grounds. Their presence will be greatly missed within our community,” the festival said in its post on social media.