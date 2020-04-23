VIDEO: Suspect flees from Manatee deputies on dirt bike

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who fled from them on a dirt bike on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy saw a man on a dirt bike drive through 57th Avenue West and 14th Street West in Bradenton while popping a wheelie.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect, who was later identified as Zabian Williams, 32, continued to flee.

The deputy did not pursue Williams, but turned off his lights and began to follow the dirt bike and called the aviation unit for help.

Williams eventually made it to 61st Avenue East, where the MCSO watch unit was able to find him in Pride Park.

As other deputies responded, Williams continued to flee at a high rate of speed, running several more red lights.

Williams eventually jumped off the dirt bike in the 1600 block of University Parkway and scaled a fence at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, running inside the air field property.

Sarasota police officers were able to detain him until deputies arrived to take him into custody.

Williams is charged with driving with a suspended license, his third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, operating a motorcycle without endorsement, reckless driving and resisting arrest without violence.

He possibly faces additional charges for unlawfully entering airport property.