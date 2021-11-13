VIDEO: Manatee County deputies rescue kitten trapped in storm drain

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies rescued a kitten this past Monday after it fell down a storm drain.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said a person called deputies for help after hearing the calico kitten meow in a drain on 17th Street East in Palmetto.

Three deputies responded and worked to lift the drain’s iron grate to allow a deputy into the drain to fetch the cat, which was treading water several feet away.

Body cam video showed the deputies call for the 5-week-old kitten as they tried to get it out. Eventually, they managed to coax the kitten into swimming toward the deputy in the drain, who picked the shivering feline up and took it out of the storm drain.