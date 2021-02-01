VIDEO: Man arrested for shining laser pointer at Manatee Sheriff’s Office helicopter

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is accused of shining a laser pointer at a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter as it flew over Bradenton Saturday night.

(Source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

Alejandro Bautista Wvalle, 47, was arrested on a single count of pointing a laser device at an aircraft. He was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

According to the arrest report, the sheriff’s office helicopter pilot noticed a green light shining on the aircraft. It was coming from the 300 block of 16th Street East. The laser was pointed at the aircraft multiple times.

Deputies responded to the address and found Wvalle with the green laser pointer. Deputies said he admitted to pointing the laser in the sky, saying he was unaware that what he was doing was against the law.

Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime, as lasers can interfere with a pilot’s vision, and pose a serious threat to safety.