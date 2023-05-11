BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton home is destroyed after erupting in flames.

The home, located at 6311 11th Street CT E in Bradenton, was completely engulfed in flames and blew out adjacent building windows.

All five people inside the home got out alive, one person sustaining injuries from the burn. Four dogs made it out, but two dogs were found dead.

The Southern Manatee Fire Rescue says the fire caused oxygen tanks and propane tanks inside the home to explode.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.