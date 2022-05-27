BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton city officials took the time to help celebrate a local woman’s 105th birthday this week.

The Bradenton Police Department said Mary Greenleaf turned 105 this week, so she got a visit from several local officials including police Chief Melanie Bevan, Mayor Gene Brown, former Mayor Wayne Poston, and Bradenton Fire Department Chief Tim Greer.

Greenleaf also got a visit from a pair of K9s as the officials made their visit, singing “Happy Birthday” to the centenarian.

The 105-year-old even got a key to city as part of the celebration.