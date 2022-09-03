BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an alligator ‘incident’ in Bradenton.

FWC said they responded to the report at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The agency said it dispatched a nuisance alligator trapper to the location.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown as of Saturday evening.







(via Gordon Silver)

Photos and video sent to News Channel 8 show the alligator shortly after it was captured and killed. The gator had blood around its mouth and officials were seen cutting its stomach open.

