PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A vehicle caught fire on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Monday, causing traffic delays for afternoon commuters.
The incident occurred near the Manatee County line. There is no word on injuries.
Traffic cameras show a fire engine blocking southbound traffic on the roadway.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police: Texas man accused of threatening to shoot up Florida hotel
- St. Pete church challenges lawmakers to stand up to NRA after bullet hits preschool window
- Mary Poppins attraction, more rides coming to Disney World
- Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- New Tampa mental health clinic to treat thousands of Florida veterans, military families