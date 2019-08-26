Live Now
Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Manatee County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A vehicle caught fire on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Monday, causing traffic delays for afternoon commuters.

The incident occurred near the Manatee County line. There is no word on injuries.

Traffic cameras show a fire engine blocking southbound traffic on the roadway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

