TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators suspect a motorist was impaired when he drove his van onto a sidewalk and struck and killed a 7-year-old boy in Palmetto.

The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of 4th Street West and 8th Avenue West.

Police said the driver, 35 year-old Aaron Naylor of Parrish, was heading south on 8th Avenue when he left the road and drove his Ford van onto the sidewalk, where he hit a child who was walking with his father.

Witnesses told police the child’s father had tried to push him out of harm’s way, but was unsuccessful.

The boy was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and later died. His name was not released.

Police suspect Naylor was impaired during the crash. They said he was hospitalized with minor injuries, then arrested for DWI manslaughter and several drug offenses.

Naylor was booked into the Manatee County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation.