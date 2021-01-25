Vaccine appointments: Manatee County reaching out to thousands on waitlist

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of waitlisted seniors in Manatee County will finally be able to book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Officials said 4,500 names will be randomly selected from the county’s vaccination standby pool. Those chosen will get a call to schedule their appointment to get vaccinated.

The vaccines will be administered at Bennett Park on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

An additional 600 doses were reserved for healthcare workers and will be administered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Health care workers can enroll in a standby pool by visiting vax.mymanatee.org/frontline.

Patients who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will get a call or text to set up their second appointment. The second Pfizer doses will be administered at the Manatee County Public Safety Center on Jan. 29 between 8 a.m. and noon.

Those who received the Moderna vaccine will also get a call or text about their next appointment. The Moderna doses will be administered on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at Tom Bennett Park.

Officials said more than 21,000 Manatee residents have received their first dose.

To register for the county’s standby pool, visit vax.mymanatee.org or call 311 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.