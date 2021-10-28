US Marshal’s wrong door arrest attempt creates mental health concerns for young Bradenton mother

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Twenty-one-year-old Kada Staples says she was napping with her 3-month-old infant when her Ring door alert kept going off. Staples looked at her app and saw armed men standing at her door.

The armed men were US Marshals and they insisted on coming in because they believed she was hiding a murder suspect. But it turns out, they had the wrong apartment.

The US Marshal Service Task Force was looking to arrest 22-year-old Shamar Dequez Johnson of Bradenton for a murder that happened in the same apartment complex on Sept. 11 this year. However, the arrest warrant they had for Johnson only listed the address for the apartment complex. An apartment number mentioned in the warrant does not match the apartment number of Staples.

She says she was in fear for her life and asked the US Marshal Service the next day if they could provide mental health help, but her request was brushed off.

Melissa Larkin-Skinner is the CEO of Centerstone in Bradenton, a facility that offers mental health help.

Larkin-Skinner told 8 On Your Side she can’t comment on the arrest, or on Staples’ incident, but says a traumatic event like this can cause mental health issues.

“When you experience a traumatic event, it can be really sort of insidious. You have the event, a lot of times there is shock during the event and for some time after then the full force may hit you and it can go beyond your normal emotions and beyond what you experience in a day,” she said.

Larkin-Skinner says for anyone who goes through a traumatic event, mental health counseling can help.

“The value of reaching out, getting support, getting help, is to arrest that, arrest that, stop it in its tracks. It’s not an immediate stoppage, it takes time but every day that passes, it’s a little better and that trauma has a little less hold over your life,” she said.

She says if someone is suffering from mental health issues, it is important to seek help.

“The good news is, it can be overcome, it can be integrated into who you are and you can be stronger for it. So, that is the value of getting help,” she said.