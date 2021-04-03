Gov. DeSantis declares State of Emergency amid ‘imminent’ wastewater breach at Piney Point

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement and public safety officials ramped up evacuations around the Piney Point area in Manatee County Saturday morning due to the “imminent” breach of the wastewater pond.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County at 1:41 p.m.

“Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery,” the governor tweeted.

Officials upgraded the area to a complete evacuation at 11 a.m. after engineers deemed the situation to be “escalating.” Evacuation notices were sent to anyone one mile to the north of the phosphogypsum stacks and a half-mile to the south.

Officials told WFLA’s Niko Clemmons late Saturday morning they believe the leaking stack could collapse at any moment — meaning the release of hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater.

The Manatee County Public Safety Department tweeted the first evacuation notice just after 6 p.m. Friday. Another emergency phone alert was sent out around 11 a.m. Saturday ordering people in the area to evacuate “NOW.”

All residents in the threatened area had evacuated by 2:30 p.m., county officials said.

Pumps are running around the clock attempting to remove as much water from the pond as quickly as possible. Every moment the pond goes without a total breach in the barrier lessens the chance of a complete uncontrolled release.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are turning vehicles around on US-41. The road will be closed at 113th Street East in Manatee County and at College Avenue in Hillsborough County until further notice.

Drivers heading south will need to detour onto College Avenue, travel east and access I-75.