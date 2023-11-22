TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A barrier island located just south of Tampa Bay was named one of the 50 best places to travel in 2024.

Travel + Leisure said travelers should consider making a trip to Anna Maria Island next year.

The travel company divided its list annual list of the 50 best places to visit into seven categories. Anna Maria Island was listed as the top spot in the “beach vibes” category.

The travel agency said Anna Maria Island is “way under the radar” compared to other Florida destinations and has cultivated a loyal following thanks to its small-town feel.

The report highlighted the barrier island’s no-high-rises shoreline and incredible sunsets. It said new developments like Mello on the Beach, a hotel that opened in July, and the Joie Inn villas fit right in with the town’s beach vibe.

