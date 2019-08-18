Two pedestrians die after hit-and-run crash in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two pedestrians have died after a hit-and-run crash in Memphis, Florida, early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said three pedestrians were on the grass shoulder of US 19 walking south. For some unknown reason, a white Chevy Silverado drove off the roadway and hit all three pedestrians around 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and continued south on US 19.

Two of the pedestrians, aged 13 and 47, were severely injured and were taken to the hospital. Both, unfortunately, have died.

The third pedestrian, aged 40, is currently in the hospital with critical injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 13-year-old boy died after a crash on US Hwy 19 in Memphis, Florida early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two pedestrians were hit by a white Chevy Silverado near 4910 US Hwy 10 around 2:50 a.m. Both were severely injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.

The 13-year-old pedestrian died around 3:54 a.m. at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Multiple witnesses reportedly saw the accident occur and stayed on scene until officials arrived.

Editor’s Note: This article has been changed to reflect the boy’s age as 13, not 12.