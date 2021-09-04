Two injured in early morning shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police are investigating a shooting that left two injured early Saturday morning.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at 12:55 a.m. on 9th Avenue West, where they found one man shot multiple times in his upper body and another that was shot in the hand.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment, where police said they have been stabilized.

Detectives are looking for more information in the case. If you know anything, call Detective Carl Jones at (941) 932-9300 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or sending an anonymous E-Tip at www.manateecrimestoppers.com. Those who send in tips this way are eligible for a reward of $3,000.