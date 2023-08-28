MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Manatee County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers (Opening 2 p.m. Monday)

Virgil Mills Elementary School

7200 69th Street E. Palmetto 34211

Jesse P. Miller Elementary School

60143rd St. W, Bradenton 34209

60143rd St. W, Bradenton 34209 Freedom Elementary School

9515 FL 64, Bradenton 34212

Evacuation Zones (Effective 2 p.m. Monday)

Manatee County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A (including all mobile homes). Zone B is under voluntary evacuation.

Current Warnings

Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning in effect for Manatee County

Contact