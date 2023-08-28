MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Manatee County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers (Opening 2 p.m. Monday)
- Virgil Mills Elementary School
7200 69th Street E. Palmetto 34211
- Jesse P. Miller Elementary School
60143rd St. W, Bradenton 34209
- Freedom Elementary School
9515 FL 64, Bradenton 34212
Evacuation Zones (Effective 2 p.m. Monday)
- Manatee County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A (including all mobile homes). Zone B is under voluntary evacuation.
Current Warnings
- Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning in effect for Manatee County
Contact
- Call Manatee 311 or 941-748-4501