MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Manatee County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers (Opening 2 p.m. Monday)

  • Virgil Mills Elementary School 
    7200 69th Street E. Palmetto 34211 
  • Jesse P. Miller Elementary School 
    60143rd St. W, Bradenton 34209 
  • Freedom Elementary School 
    9515 FL 64, Bradenton 34212 

Evacuation Zones (Effective 2 p.m. Monday)

  • Manatee County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A (including all mobile homes). Zone B is under voluntary evacuation.

Current Warnings

  • Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning in effect for Manatee County

Contact

  • Call Manatee 311 or 941-748-4501