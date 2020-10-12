Troopers search for vehicle that struck, killed pedestrian in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in Bradenton Monday morning.
The crash occurred at 14 St. West and Tamiami Trail.
The crash remains under investigation.
