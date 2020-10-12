LIVE NOW /
Troopers search for vehicle that struck, killed pedestrian in Bradenton

Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in Bradenton Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 14 St. West and Tamiami Trail.

The crash remains under investigation.

