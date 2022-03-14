Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers in Manatee County are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that took the life of a Palmetto man Sunday. It happened along Moccasin Wallow Road just east of 36th Avenue East.

Troopers say the man who was killed lives in the area and was walking east along the side of the roadway pushing his moped when he was struck and killed by an unknown driver.

“Unfortunately he was walking without any lighting on the moped and he was wearing dark clothing,” said Trooper Kenn Watson.

Trooper Watson says evidence from the suspect vehicle was recovered at the scene of the crash.

“The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind anyone if they do see a vehicle matching our description, black, front end damage, either a Toyota Camry or a Lexus, please notify the Florida Highway Patrol and let us eliminate that vehicle from being a suspect,” said the trooper.

People who live in the area have expressed concerns about safety along Moccasin Wallow Road in the past.

“Over the 20 years, of course, it has gotten a lot busier out here. Years ago, it wasn’t that big of a deal. The more they build Moccasin Wallow up, the more dangerous it gets. There have been several fatalities here on this corner,” said Genni Ridenour.

She was referencing the intersection with 36th Avenue East. The stretch of raod near that intersection has been the site of multiple crashes.

Last year, a 70-year-old man was killed in a crash there. Flowers still sit at the intersection in his memory. In September 2017, a corrections deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a crash at the same intersection. Deputy Shaun Feverston was just 28-years-old.

Some residents, including Carol Jordan, say improvements are well overdue.

“They need to put a regular traffic light up there as soon as possible because we need no more deaths in the area,” said Jordan.

Officials with Manatee County say changes are in the works. In the area west of I-75, a county-funded project to widen Moccasin Wallow is moving forward. In addition to adding a traffic light to the intersection with 36th Avenue East, the county plans to widen the roadway from two to four lanes. The project will also bring bike lanes, sidewalks, and enhanced lighting to the roadway.

A county spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side, once a final land parcel is acquired, the bidding process is expected to begin next month. County documents show that improvement project is slated to be completed by the end of 2024.

FHP is actively investigating the case and is asking anyone with information to call *FHP or *347.