Troopers search for hit-and-run driver in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver in Manatee County.

Troopers say the driver was traveling northbound in the middle lane on US 41, or State Road 45, just south of 60th Avenue W. when they collided with the rear of 76-year-old John Walo’s Honda Fit.

After the crash, the driver took off but their vehicle was later found, according to troopers. It is a 2016 Nissan Sentra. However, no information was found regarding the driver.

Troopers say Walo was taken to Blake Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information in regards to who the driver may be, please contact FHP at 239-938-1800.

