Troopers search for drivers in 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes along Manatee County’s University Parkway

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes involving bicyclists in Manatee County. Both happened over the weekend along a short stretch of University Parkway.

The first crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the Tuttle Avenue intersection. Troopers say a 65-year-old Sarasota man was trying to cross University Parkway from the north shoulder when he was struck by a vehicle heading west. The driver didn’t stop to render aid.

The second happened Sunday night around 11:30, when troopers say a 58-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a car. They say he was towing a wheelbarrow westbound near Carolina Street. Surveillance cameras from nearby captured the incident unfold. The driver fled the scene.

“As he was traveling, unfortunately, he was just a bit outside of that bike lane which – once you enter into oncoming traffic, it is going to be deadly,” Trooper Kenn Watson said.

The FHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit and hit-and-run squad are searching for the drivers involved in both crashes.

“The two people who left the scene were not at fault and had they stayed on scene, conceivably, they could have rendered aid and obviously helped us with our investigation. But now by leaving the scene, they are now wanted by law enforcement,” said Trooper Watson. “They are now wanted felons. Do the right thing, stay on scene.”

FHP is asking the public for help. Anyone with information in either of the deadly crashes is asked to call *FHP, or *347.