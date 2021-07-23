Troopers: 71-year-old man hit, killed in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 71-year-old man has died after troopers say he was hit by a car in Bradenton.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened Friday night at the intersection of 14th Street West and 27th Avenue West.

Troopers say the incident was initially ruled as a hit-and-run crash, however, the driver involved returned to the scene and does not appear to involve “any criminal act.”

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

