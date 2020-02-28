Tripadvisor names Anna Maria Island a top trending destination for 2020

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Anna Maria Island is being recognized as one of the “top trending” travel destinations for 2020.

The barrier island, known for its broad beaches, was ranked at No. 3 on TripAdvisor’s “Top 25 Trending Destinations in the U.S.”

“The quaint feel of Anna Maria Island makes it the perfect place to eat grouper sandwiches and kayak with dolphins,” the website said. “While you’re here visit Bean Point Beach, tucked away on the north end of the island — a cozy paradise with an Old Florida vibe.”

The visit would not be complete without a stop at Anna Maria Bayfront Park, “which includes sweeping views of Tampa Bay and the iconic Sunshine Skyway. Numerous beaches, restaurants and events make Anna Maria Island the perfect relaxation spot for your next vacation,” according to Tripadvisor.

Key Largo topped the list as the No. 1 trending destination.

“Just a few minutes’ drive but a world away from the mainland, Key Largo has been the setting of movies, the home to abundant wildlife and a favorite destination for scuba diving,” the website states.

Moab, Utah, Santa Barbara, California and Brooklyn, New York also made the top five.

