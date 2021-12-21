Tree crashes into two Bradenton homes during Tuesday’s storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Tuesday morning’s storms created a big mess for some people in the Tampa Bay area.

In Bradenton, wind took down a tree, damaging a couple homes, and the cleanup is well underway.

One of the homes belongs to David Marik. His morning was already off to a rough start because he had to deal with a flat tire. Around 8:00 a.m., it got even worse.

“Next thing you know it sounded like a car went into the house,” Marik said. “We didn’t know what hit, we knew something happened but we didn’t know what it was.”

An old oak tree blew over and into Marik’s home. He and two other people were inside. His bedroom was filled with water. The tree also went through his laundry room.

“It’s not a good time for this to happen that’s for sure,” Marik said. “It’s not going to be the best Christmas ever that’s for sure.”

Marik says the tree that fell over came from his neighbors backyard, but the bulk of it damaged his home. He always had an idea something like this would happen.

“The tree has been leaning since I lived here, and we always joked it would land in our bedroom and today it did,” Marik said.

The rest of the day for Marik and his family was spent listening to chainsaws outside, and cleaning up inside. He knows they can replace things, but not each other.

“If it wasn’t for the flat tire we probably would have been in bed with the tree coming through, so there’s some blessings there,” Marik said.