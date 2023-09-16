BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 32-year-old Palmetto woman suffered serious injuries after a train hit her car on the tracks, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A train was traveling south approaching 25th Street West and Bayshore Road, when a woman in a car was trying to drive over the train tracks.

FHP said the woman failed to yield to the sign and drove right into the path of the train.

As a result, the train struck the left side of her car.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.