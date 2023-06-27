MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) — Last week, Manatee County officials announced a 16-inch water main that runs along the Manatee Avenue Bridge collapsed.

Emergency repairs to fix the pipe are now underway this week, but with those repairs come delays for drivers.

Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., the bridge will be limited to one lane only. Crews are alternating traffic coming from each direction, which is causing some major back ups.

“The closures themselves are during the day. That is for safety reasons, for the construction crews. Some of this work is occurring on the bridge and over the water, and due to safety concerns to have increased visibility, the contractor requested to work during the day,” said Manatee County Chief Utilities Engineer, Jim Renneberg.

The good news is crews are working expeditiously, with work expected to be complete on the first phase before the weekend and the Fourth of July.

Photo: WFLA

Some small businesses, however, are feeling the impacts of the traffic mess.

“We’ve had a lot of people rescheduling because they can’t get here because of the traffic. In fact, this morning, we had two people reschedule, but we are still getting tours out, and are just telling people to go down the Cortez Road,” said Danielle Bodnar with Fun Florida Tours.

Bodnar is crossing her fingers that the work is completed in the timeframe expected, so they don’t lose anymore business.

“We are certainly hoping they get it done before the weekend because we’ve got a lot of trips going out this weekend and tours, so we want to help people and get them out there and have fun and enjoy the water as much as we can,” she said.

Again, the first phase of work is expected to wrap up by end of day Friday. County officials say phase two is expected in the coming weeks, after the holiday.

“We are still uncertain as far as the availability of some of the materials, so we are waiting to make that final decision, until after the Fourth of July break,” said Renneberg.

The Florida Department of Transportation says drivers should expect slow-moving traffic while work is ongoing. They suggest using alternate routes such as the Cortez Bridge or the John Ringling Causeway to reach the island for the remainder of the work week.