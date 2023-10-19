TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new Trader Joe’s store will open in Lakewood Ranch in October.

In a news release, Trader Joe’s announced its grand opening at the University Town Center Mall.

The 12,000 square-foot store will be Manatee County’s first Trader Joe’s location. The closest existing store is in South Sarasota.

The Lakewood Ranch location will feature artwork representing local culture and wildlife, according to the release. It will also take part in the retailer’s longstanding Neighborhood Shares Program.

“The new Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week,” the news release stated.

Trader Joe’s is still hiring employees for the new store. More information can be found on the retailer’s career website.

The new Trader Joe’s location opens on Oct. 26 at 8 a.m.