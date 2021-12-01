LIVE: ‘Tomorrow is too late’: New group to build blood supply for mass disasters needs

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — State and local law enforcement officials are expected to give a “major announcement” Wednesday introducing the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) which aims to create an available supply of blood for mass disasters.

According to BERC’s website, the corp is a group of blood centers across the nation that will join together to be prepared for mass transfusion disasters that may strike.

“In many disasters and critical-need scenarios – like a mass shooting, natural disaster or large-scale car crash – much blood is needed immediately,” the website says. “In mass transfusion disasters, tomorrow is too late to respond. In a COVID-affected world, blood centers don’t have enough blood on their shelves to weather these types of disasters.

As it stands, most blood centers are forced to request blood units from neighboring collectors to meet the demands of large disasters.”

“So, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps was created,” the website adds. “By creating BERC, blood will be ready and available if needed, without delays and uncertainty.”

The announcement is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST. WFLA News Channel 8 will stream the conference in the player above.