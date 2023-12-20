MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Months after suffering a seizure, 2-year-old Nolan Backus reunited with the paramedic who saved his life on Wednesday.

Nolan was just 1 when he started having a seizure at day care in April and had to be intubated. His life depended on Manatee County paramedic Kevin Guido, who responded to the incident.

“You fall back on your training and you just stay focused that this is you know, a life you got to help and you got to, move room for air,” Guido said.

Guido said he is usually left wondering what happened to the patients in his care, but on Wednesday he got some closure, seeing Nolan for the first time since the scare.

Nolan visited Manatee County EMS Station 8 and got to see an ambulance up close, not just from the back of the truck.

“He’s obsessed with ambulances but the last time he was in one wasn’t the most pleasant,” his mother, Julia Backus said. “He probably doesn’t even remember it so kind of giving that positive experience and bringing him back here and letting him have that opportunity.”

Nolan also got to try on a stethoscope, ring the siren and spend time with one of the guys who saved his life.

“It’s amazing. It’s a great feeling,” Guido said.