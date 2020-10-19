‘This is an unimaginable situation’, says family of Bradenton Beach woman killed in murder-suicide

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a growing memorial outside a crime scene on Avenue C in Bradenton Beach. Investigators are working to piece together what lead up to the deaths of 37-year-old Sabrina Dumdei and 34-year-old Zachary Winton.

Police say the couple lived together in the Anna Maria Island home and are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Investigators say the couple had a history of domestic issues in recent months. During an arrest in September, police say Winton made multiple threats against the victim.

The probable cause affidavit says he made “numerous threatening remarks about what he was gonna do when he gets out to the victim such as, ‘I will kill her, she gonna pay, if I get charged with felonies, I’ll kill her myself, I will cut her throat.'”

“It is really tough. It is sad. It is such a waste of a beautiful life for both of them. I don’t know what the answer is other than more awareness,” said Detective Sergeant Lenard Diaz.

Sgt. Diaz has worked in law-enforcement for more than 30 years. He says this crime scene was one of the most grisly he’s ever seen.

“This is the most gruesome crime scene I have worked on. This one is going to stick with me. It is really bad and it is senseless, it shouldn’t happen. It really shouldn’t happen,” Sgt. Diaz said.

The last time Bradenton police responded to a domestic call at the home on Avenue C was last Monday, Oct. 12.

“She called and I responded, but when I pulled in, dispatch called me and said that because her boyfriend had taken the keys and she felt threatened. When I pulled in she said ‘no, never mind, we don’t need it’. That is what she told dispatch, so I left,” Sgt. Diaz said. “Probably three hours later, my officers responded again and I told them to make sure and do a report.”

Police say Dumdei’s father is the one who found her Saturday afternoon.

“His daughter’s always communicating back-and-forth with him and when there wasn’t any communication, he said he stopped by and when he stopped by he went upstairs and as soon as he looked through the window, he saw his daughter laying there,” Sgt. Diaz said.

Dumdei’s family is trying to process the unimaginable loss. Her sisters Jennifer and Crystal tell 8 On Your Side they want her to be remembered by the ‘good, amazing, fun, loving, sweet and beautiful woman that she was’.

“We want her to be remembered by the positive, not these unfortunate last few months of her life,” said Crystal Dumdei.

The 37-year-old worked as a hair dresser on Anna Maria Island for several years. One of her long-time clients stopped by the memorial Monday evening, heartbroken to learn what happened. Several others in the community are sending condolences to all involved.

Jennifer Dumdei says one glimmer of hope in this tragedy is her sister’s new found faith.

“I know that she is in Heaven. 10 days before her life was taken from her, she came to our church and she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. So, that is one great thing that I can hang onto for my sister, knowing that she is in God’s hands right now, out of pain and suffering,” Jennifer Dumdei said.

Sabrina lost her brother back in 2003. The sisters say it gives them peace knowing their siblings are reunited.

“I just hope her story can help save some other women so that they will never have to suffer the way that she did. We are happy to know that she is at peace now and she is not suffering anymore,” Crystal Dumdei said.

Investigators say autopsies were completed Monday morning, but they could not provide any detail because this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

