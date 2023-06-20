BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Words don’t quite describe the look of joy upon a Bradenton boy’s face when he was thrown a surprise birthday party by some of the people he admires most.

“When we heard it was Jamie’s birthday, we had to stop by his house for a celebration,” the Bradenton Police Department wrote in a Facebook birthday post. “Jamie, who has a terminal illness, loves supporting first responders almost as much as he loves LEGO.”

The house party was thrown by nonother than Mission Barbeque, a restaurant chain founded on the principle “to remind everyone what makes Our Country great—its heroes.”

“Don’t worry, Jamie’s family knew about it!” the department joked. “After checking out our Bearcat and HumVee, Jamie gave us a tour of his epic LEGO Room.”

(Bradenton Police Department)

Jamie’s impressive LEGO collection covered a wide variety of vehicles and public services. Police helicopters, firetrucks, ambulances, rescue boats, and more neatly lined almost every surface of the room.

“To say Chief Bevan, Mayor Gene Brown, and our officers were impressed is an understatement!” the department added.