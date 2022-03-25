MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man who was on a walk with his 10-year-old niece suffered “serious injuries” after a group of teenage kids beat him until he was unconscious, according to the Holmes Beach Police Department.

Even Purcell, 40, of Holmes Beach, was walking his dog at Anna Maria Elementary School Wednesday alongside his niece when they came across a group of teenagers drinking and possibly vandalizing the school. According to a news release, Purcell yelled at the teens to stop and move along.

WARNING: Photos may be disturbing to some viewers

Even Purcell

Even Purcell

Even Purcell

Even Purcell

Even Purcell

Police claimed the group became aggressive and approached Purcell, who pulled out a pocket knife in fear for his safety.

Several teens knocked Purcell to the ground as they struck him in the head with a wooden object and possibly a skateboard, the release added. Purcell was also punched and kicked repeatedly in the face and head while he was on the ground until he was knocked unconscious.

Police said the teens left the school in a white Kia Sportage. Several suspects were identified, but police said an investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Fleischer at fleischerj@holmesbeach.org

or 941-708-5800 ext. 270. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS and be eligible for an award.