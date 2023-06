BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen with autism was reported missing at about 2 a.m. in Bradenton, according to police.

Porter Bechtel, 14, was last seen in the 3100 block of 16th Avenue West, police said.

Bechtel is 5’8″ and 130 pounds with long, sandy brown hair, according to police. He was last seen in a green t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-932-9300.