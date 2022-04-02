BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said they are looking for a teenager wanted in a shooting that happened Friday evening.

Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, officers found a minor that was shot multiple times on 19th Street Court East, according to the Bradenton Police.

The minor was taken to All Children’s Hospital where he was said to be in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Detectives said they identified the suspected shooter as Eugene Williams, 15, of Bradenton. Williams is wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Williams was last seen driving a white Infiniti. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Infiniti Sedan that Williams was last seen driving. (Credit: Bradenton Police Department)

If you know where he is, call Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9300 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.

Those with information that leads to Williams’ arrest can get a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or sending a tip on www.manateecrimestoppers.com.