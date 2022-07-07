MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after authorities said he demanded money from a Circle K on July 4 while implying he had a weapon.

Deputies said the boy was captured on surveillance video walking into the Circle K on 3006 1st Street West, in Bradenton a day before the robbery and appeared to have been “casing the place out.”

A day later, on July 4, the boy walked into the Circle K and demanded money, the Manatee County Sheriff’s office said. Employees complied with the demands before the teen fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two days later, on July 6, the boy was arrested and charged with armed robbery.