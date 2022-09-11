BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in Bradenton Saturday night, police said.

A spokeswoman from the Bradenton Police Department said at around 9:15 p.m., shots were fired at a group of people on 6th Avenue. However, no one witnessed the actual shooting itself.

Police said a teenager ended up shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital by his family. However, his parent refused to allow him to cooperate with the investigation.

At around the same time, shots were fired at a home on 7th Avenue East. No one was injured, no suspects were described, and no one witnessed it.

Police do not know if the two incidents are related.