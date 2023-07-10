MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after an apparent shoot-out at a Manatee County mobile home community on Sunday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 18-year-old Nicholas Dickinson was found inside his home at the Pic Town Mobile Home Park on 50th Avenue Place West.

“Dickinson was shot once in the side of his chest during what appears to have been a shoot-out with another suspect or suspects at his residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

So far, no suspects have been named, and no one has been arrested. Detectives said evidence points to the fact that Dickinson knew those involved in the shooting, and “may have been expecting them.”

Authorities said they are still processing evidence and following a variety of leads. They added the incident was not a random shooting.

A motive remains unclear.