Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Teen dead, another injured after shooting in Bradenton; shooter at large

Manatee County
Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooter fled the scene after killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring a 15-year-old boy in Bradenton Saturday night, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded Saturday around 9:50 p.m. to 5916 13th Street Court East where they discovered the two boys had been shot following an argument with another man. The 16-year-old boy died at the scene. The 15-year-old was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with a bullet wound to his arm.

The sheriff’s office said a man in his 20s ran from the area after the shooting and is still at large.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers"

First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus"

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday Evening Weather Update"

Managing stress and headaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing stress and headaches"

Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT"

Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus"

Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings"

AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient"

Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks"

a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss