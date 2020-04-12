Teen dead, another injured after shooting in Bradenton; shooter at large

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooter fled the scene after killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring a 15-year-old boy in Bradenton Saturday night, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded Saturday around 9:50 p.m. to 5916 13th Street Court East where they discovered the two boys had been shot following an argument with another man. The 16-year-old boy died at the scene. The 15-year-old was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with a bullet wound to his arm.

The sheriff’s office said a man in his 20s ran from the area after the shooting and is still at large.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

