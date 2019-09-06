WATCH: Teen arrested after stealing car and going on joy ride

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County teen is accused of stealing a car at Wawa and going on a joy ride.

Deputies say it all started shortly after 10 p.m. at the Wawa on Cortez Road West in Bradenton.

The driver pulled up to a gas pump and left the keys in the car with the engine running when he entered the gas station. When came back out of the Wawa he noticed the teen in the process of driving his car out of the parking lot.

Deputies were able to locate the stolen car leaving the Holiday Heights neighborhood as a sheriff’s office helicopters flew overhead. The pursuit lasted less than a minute.

Deputies say the teen parked the car on 21st Street East and attempted to run away, however, he eventually placed his hands in the air and surrendered to deputies.

The teen was transported to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, and driving without a license.