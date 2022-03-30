MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager has been arrested after being a man until he was unconscious as the search for two other teens continues.

According to the Holmes Beach Police Department, Evan Purcell, 40, was walking his dog at Anna Maria Elementary School alongside his niece when they came across a group of teenagers drinking and possibly vandalizing the school.

According to police, Purcell yelled at the teens to stop and move along. Police claimed the teens became aggressive and approached Purcell, who pulled out a pocket knife in fear for his safety.

Several teens knocked Purcell to the ground as they struck him in the head with a wooden object and possibly a skateboard, the release added. Purcell was also punched and kicked repeatedly in the face and head while he was on the ground until he was knocked unconscious.

Police have since arrested a 17-year-old and are searching for 18-year-old Cameron Leron Evans of Sarasota and an unnamed juvenile.

Police say Evans is described as a black man, six feet tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.